A New Replication Crisis: Research That Is Less Likely to Be True Is Cited More

Neuroscience News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummary: Researchers have uncovered another problem with a number of recent scientific research papers; citing data that is unable to be replicated. The study reveals non-replicable data is cited 153 times more because the findings they lay out are deemed more interesting. Source: UCSD. Papers in leading psychology, economic and...

neurosciencenews.com
Andrew Wakefield
