1 Person Injured After Being Hit By Vehicle On I-240 Service Road

One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash near Cuba City on Friday. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened shortly after 11:30pm in the northbound lane of Highway 151 near McAdam Road outside of Cuba City. It was determined that 18 year old Daniel Powell of Cuba City fell asleep at the wheel and rear ended a vehicle driven by 63 year old Yin Zhang of Platteville. Zhang’s vehicle left the roadway and struck a rock wall before coming to rest in a ditch. Zhang was taken to Southwest Health center for treatment of her injuries. Powell refused treatment at the scene and was released. Powell was cited for Inattentive Driving and Operating After Suspension. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Dickeyville EMS, the Dickeyville Fire Department, and Donnie’s Towing of Dickeyville.