newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

1 Person Injured After Being Hit By Vehicle On I-240 Service Road

By News 9
News On 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmergency crews responded to an injury accident Friday at Interstate 240 and S. Penn Ave. One person was reportedly struck by a vehicle. The victim was taken to a local hospital in an unknown at this time. Check back for updates.

www.newson6.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Emergency Crews#S Penn#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Oelwein, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

UPDATE WITH NAME: Person fatally hit by vehicle in Oelwein parking lot

OELWEIN – Authorities have released the identity of the woman who died in an accident in an Oelwein parking lot Tuesday. Jacqueline K. Lensing, 54, of Oelwein, had crouched in front of a parked Ford Explorer at the American Legion post around 6 p.m. Tuesday and was struck when the vehicle pulled out, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
Accidentsgcmaz.com

Cottonwood Boy Recovering After Being Hit By A Car Friday Morning

A ten-year-old boy is recovering after he was hit by a car in Cottonwood Friday morning. Police were called to South Eastern and Valley drives at around 8:30 a.m. The initial investigation revealed an 82-year-old man was driving a Buick Rendezvous, heading south on Eastern Drive, coming around an uphill curve when he hit the boy. The child was riding a bicycle with a friend on the same side of the road in the opposite direction at the time. The boy was airlifted to Flagstaff Medical Center and is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries. The driver was taken to a hospital, but was treated and released after experiencing shortness of breath. Police say speed or impairment appear to be non-factors in the accident. The incident remains under investigation.
Methuen, MAThe Eagle-Tribune

Woman, 60, severely injured after being hit by car on Broadway

METHUEN — A 60-year-old woman was severely injured after getting struck by a car as she attempted to walk across Route 28, or Broadway, between Oakland Avenue and Horne Street around 10 a.m. Monday, according to a statement from the Methuen Police Department. Spokesman Capt. Randy Haggar said Monday afternoon...
Rodman, NYnny360.com

Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Rodman

RODMAN — A 69-year-old pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle Thursday afternoon near Freeman Creek Road. State police responded at around 3:02 p.m. to the area of Freeman Creek Road and County Route 68 in the town of Rodman for the crash. A preliminary investigation revealed that Virginia A. Galaydick, who lives on Freeman Creek Road, was walking along the shoulder when she was struck by a 2003 Ford pickup truck operated by Garrett D. Fuller, 18, Mannsville.
Branch County, MIwtvbam.com

Two injured as vehicle hits tree in Algansee Township

ALGANSEE TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Two persons were injured Monday afternoon in what turned out to be the third injury crash of the day in Branch County. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at 3:19 p.m. on Fisher Road east of Hoopes Road in Algansee Township. They...
Trafficnorwoodnews.org

Fordham Manor: Three-Vehicle Car Accident Causes Damage but No Injuries

The NYPD confirmed an accident involving three vehicles occurred at Fordham Road and Webster Avenue on the border of Fordham Manor and Fordham Heights, last weekend. Police said the three impacted vehicles included a parked 2006 Acura, a 2021 Toyota, and a second 2006 Acura. According to eye witness reports,...
Grant County, WIx1071.com

One Person Injured In Two Vehicle Crash in Grant County

One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash near Cuba City on Friday. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened shortly after 11:30pm in the northbound lane of Highway 151 near McAdam Road outside of Cuba City. It was determined that 18 year old Daniel Powell of Cuba City fell asleep at the wheel and rear ended a vehicle driven by 63 year old Yin Zhang of Platteville. Zhang’s vehicle left the roadway and struck a rock wall before coming to rest in a ditch. Zhang was taken to Southwest Health center for treatment of her injuries. Powell refused treatment at the scene and was released. Powell was cited for Inattentive Driving and Operating After Suspension. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Dickeyville EMS, the Dickeyville Fire Department, and Donnie’s Towing of Dickeyville.
Trafficfallriverreporter.com

Four injured after multi-vehicle crash where truck flips over in Hanover

Police are investigating after a large sized truck flipped over in a multi-vehicle crash Thursday. A call came into dispatch just after 8:20 a.m. for a two vehicle crash at 351 Winter Street in Hanover. Upon arrival, responders discovered the vehicle and multiple injuries which caused officials to shut down...
Dickinson, NDINFORUM

Man dead, woman injured after being struck by SUV in Dickinson

The incident began at around 6 p.m. in the 600 block of South Main Avenue. A 26-year-old Dickinson male was riding his bicycle across Main Avenue when he fell off his bike in the southbound lane of traffic, according to North Dakota Highway Patrol. A southbound driver, 55, of Mandan,...
Bethesda, MDbethesdamagazine.com

Man seriously injured after being hit by train at White Flint station

A man was seriously injured after he was hit by a Metro Red Line train at the White Flint station Friday afternoon, according to a spokeswoman for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. Based on video footage from the station, it appeared the man “intentionally placed himself in the path...
Miami, FLWSVN-TV

3 injured after Tesla crashes into road ranger along I-95

MIAMI (WSVN) - Three people have been transported to the hospital after an early morning crash along Interstate 95 involving a Tesla and a Miami-Dade Road Ranger in Northwest Miami-Dade. 7SkyForce hovered over the scene in the northbound express lanes of I-95 near 103rd Street, just before 5:30 a.m., Wednesday.
Elizabethtown, KYNews Enterprise

Pedestrian on 31W seriously injured when hit by vehicle

Joseph DiPietro, 52, was airlifted to University of Louisville Hospital with critical and potentially life-threatening injuries Friday after he was struck by a vehicle. According to Elizabethtown Police Department spokesman Chris Denham, shortly after 10 p.m., DiPietro was walking southbound along the northbound lanes of U.S. 31W near First Street when he stepped into the path of a 2010 Dodge Caliber and was struck.
Little River, SCWMBF

One injured after vehicle overturns in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews have responded to an overturned vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Little River. According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue, the accident happened off U.S. 17 near Vereen Memorial Gardens shortly after 3 p.m. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries, first responders...