1 Person Injured After Being Hit By Vehicle On I-240 Service Road

A ten-year-old boy is recovering after he was hit by a car in Cottonwood Friday morning. Police were called to South Eastern and Valley drives at around 8:30 a.m. The initial investigation revealed an 82-year-old man was driving a Buick Rendezvous, heading south on Eastern Drive, coming around an uphill curve when he hit the boy. The child was riding a bicycle with a friend on the same side of the road in the opposite direction at the time. The boy was airlifted to Flagstaff Medical Center and is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries. The driver was taken to a hospital, but was treated and released after experiencing shortness of breath. Police say speed or impairment appear to be non-factors in the accident. The incident remains under investigation.