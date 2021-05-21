newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Brewers trade 2 relievers, acquire SS Adames from Rays

By STEVE MEGARGEE
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=362Ae2_0a7PD6dm00

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — The slumping Brewers moved to shore up their infield defense by acquiring shortstop Willy Adames from the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

Milwaukee also got pitcher Trevor Richards from the Rays for relievers J.P Feyereisen and Drew Rasmussen.

Adames is hitting .197 with five homers and 15 RBIs in 41 games this year but had an .813 OPS last season while helping Tampa Bay reach the World Series. The 28-year-old Richards has a 4.50 ERA and one save in six relief appearances.

“We're acquiring a shortstop who has proven he's one of the best defensive shortstops in baseball," Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said.

The trade surprised Adames, who already had arrived at TD Ballpark for the Rays' game with the Toronto Blue Jays in Dunedin, Florida, when he learned about the move. Adames said he'd “been crying the whole afternoon.”

“To get that news out of nowhere, it was tough,” Adames said. “It’s business. You’ve got to see every side of the situation and every view and just take the positive, and just bring the joy with everything we’ve done here. Just continue to have those memories and take it with me."

The Rays plan to call up Taylor Walls and give him much of the playing time at shortstop, though Joey Wendle will play there on occasion. Tampa Bay also has top prospect Wander Franco and Vidal Bruján at Triple-A Durham.

“You’re talking about as good a defensive shortstop as you’re going to find,” Rays general manager Erik Neander said. “You’re talking about a switch-hitter that can put ball in the play, do a lot of things to help you win tight games.”

Adames said he figured he might get traded eventually because the Rays had Walls and Franco in the organization. He just didn’t think a deal would happen this soon.

“That’s what I was telling the guys,” Adames said. “I said, ‘It was so surprising because it’s too early.’ I was not even thinking this year, maybe next year. You kind of knew that’s how they work, that’s how the organization works. But to get this news so early, it was tough."

Neander said Feyereisen will fill an immediate role in Tampa Bay’s bullpen while Rasmussen will get sent to Durham.

The 28-year-old Feyereisen is 0-2 with a 3.26 ERA in 21 this season, though he has allowed six runs over 1 1/3 innings in his last two appearances. Rasmussen, 25, is 0-1 with a 4.24 ERA and one save in 15 games.

“Their arms we believe have end-of-game potential,” Neander said.

The acquisition of Adames gives the Brewers some help at shortstop, which had been a growing concern. The Brewers began a weekend series at Cincinnati on Friday having lost 12 of their last 16 games to fall below .500.

Milwaukee handed its starting shortstop job to 23-year-old Luis Urías this year and showed its faith in him last month by trading Orlando Arcia to the Atlanta Braves. Arcia had been the Brewers’ starting shortstop from 2017-20.

Urías is hitting .205 and has nine errors in 38 games. He had consecutive two-error games Sunday against Atlanta and Tuesday at Kansas City.

Brewers officials said they'd been interested in Adames long before Urías' recent fielding struggles.

“We’ve been talking with Tampa about Willy for months, really,” Stearns said. “And it just got going again over the past week and we were able to get a deal done this morning.”

Urías now will fill more of a utility role. Most of his starts figure to come at third base, though he also can help out at second and shortstop.

“Young players are asked to continually prove themselves,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "Luis is going to be asked to prove himself again, just like every player is. Luis is up for the challenge. I believe that. And I believe he’s going to be a productive member of the team.”

Adames gives the Brewers a more polished shortstop who should team up with two-time Gold Glove second baseman Kolten Wong to give Milwaukee quality defense up the middle.

Adames has a $590,000 salary in the major leagues, is eligible for arbitration next winter and can become a free agent after the 2024 season.,

Richards has a $580,900 salary in the major leagues and also is eligible for arbitration after this season. Feyereisen is a rookie and Rasmussen began the season with less than one year of major league service.

___

AP freelance writer Mark Didtler contributed to this report.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Orlando Arcia
Person
Drew Rasmussen
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Wander Franco
Person
David Stearns
Person
Joey Wendle
Person
Kolten Wong
Person
Erik Neander
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Braves#Rookie Blue#Rbis#Ss Adames#Ap#Era#The Toronto Blue Jays#Triple A Durham#Shortstop Willy Adames#Brewers President#Brewers Officials#Pitcher Trevor Richards#Td Ballpark#Rbis#Milwaukee#Milwaukee Quality Defense#Cincinnati#Relievers J P Feyereisen#Dunedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Rays acquire INF/OF Wyatt Mathisen for Arizona, complicate depth chart

The Tampa Bay Rays have made an interesting acquisition, trading cash considerations to the Arizona Diamondbacks for the recently designated right-handed hitter Wyatt Mathesin. The 27-year old was the 69th overall pick in the 2012 draft out of high school, and didn’t begin to pop on offense until he repeated...
MLBdraysbay.com

Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: Rays trades reflect coming roster crunch

The Rays swept a three game series with the New York Mets this weekend. They missed seeing Jacob DeGrom (good news if you are all about the wins, bad news if you had wanted a chance to see the best pitcher in the National League do his thing). They can enjoy an off day today before travelling to Baltimore.
MLBspotonflorida.com

Adames, Margot slug Rays past Angels 7-3; Rendon injured

Willy Adames and Manuel Margot homered, Mike Brosseau had a two-run single and the Tampa Bay Rays opened a seven-game California road trip with a 7-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night. Tyler Glasnow (4-1) pitched six innings of four-hit ball... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Willy Adames: Not starting Saturday

Adames isn't starting Saturday against the Athletics. Adames has gone 3-for-14 with a run, a walk and nine strikeouts in his last four games. Joey Wendle will shift to shortstop while Yandy Diaz plays third base and Yoshi Tsutsugo starts at first base.
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Willy Adames: Goes deep, scores twice

Adames went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, a double and two runs scored in Monday's 7-3 win over the Angels. Adames knocked a double and came around to score as part of a four-run third inning. He then took Jose Quintana deep the next inning for his third homer of the season and first since April 12. The 25-year-old shortstop entered Monday in a 2-for-31 slump over his last 10 games.
MLBSFGate

Tampa Bay-L.A. Angels Runs

Rays first. Randy Arozarena strikes out swinging. Austin Meadows lines out to deep center field to Mike Trout. Manuel Margot reaches on error. Fielding error by Jose Iglesias. Brandon Lowe singles to shallow center field, advances to 2nd. Manuel Margot scores. Fielding error by David Fletcher. Yandy Diaz grounds out to third base, Phil Gosselin to Albert Pujols.
MLBMiddletown Press

Angels pick up reliever Strickland from Rays

BOSTON (AP) — Looking to bolster the majors’ worst pitching staff, the Los Angeles Angels acquired right-handed reliever Hunter Strickland from the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday for a player to be named or cash. The 32-year-old Strickland has a 1.69 ERA in 16 innings with the Rays this season.
MLBnumberfire.com

Rays' Willy Adames batting sixth on Friday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Willy Adames is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New York Mets. Adames gets the start at shortstop and will bat sixth versus left-hander David Peterson and the Mets on Friday. Joey Wendle moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Adames for 7.8...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Willy Adames' 3-run blast leads Rays past A's

Willy Adames belted a three-run homer and Mike Brosseau delivered a go-ahead solo blast in the sixth inning as the visiting Tampa Bay Rays salvaged the finale of their three-game series against the Oakland Athletics with a 4-3 victory on Sunday. After dropping the first two games of the series...
MLBtheScore

Dodgers acquire Tsutsugo from Rays for PTBNL or cash

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired utility player Yoshitomo Tsutsugo from the Tampa Bay Rays for a player to be named later or cash considerations, the team announced Saturday. The Rays designated Tsutsugo for assignment Tuesday after he hit .167/.244/.218 in 26 games this season. The 29-year-old inked a two-year, $12-million...
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Kevan Smith: Designated for assignment

Smith was designated for assignment by the Rays on Sunday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports. With Francisco Mejia (intercostals) ready to return, Smith's services were no longer needed at the major-league level. Smith does not have a great defensive reputation, but he can hit a little bit (career .271/.320/.383), and with the catching injuries around baseball, it's no lock the Rays will be able to pass him through waivers.
MLBDaily Tribune

Brewers Podcast: Are there any solutions for this struggling offense?

Brewers beat reporter Todd Rosiak joins host JR Radcliffe to discuss Milwaukee's scuffling offense, and if there are any possible in-house solutions to fix it. How long will Jackie Bradley Jr. be in the lineup with his struggling bat (and can you afford to lose his flashy glove)? Is hitting coach Andy Haines' job in jeopardy? How concerned should the Brewers be about Luis Urias' defensive issues, especially after a rough day Sunday when the offense finally came around? What's up with Brent Suter? After itemizing the reasons why the Brewers might just never get a no-hitter again earlier this year, suddenly it looks within reach.
MLBSaratogian

Peralta blanks Braves, bullpen falters, Brewers survive 10-9

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Freddy Peralta struck out eight over six scoreless innings, Avisail Garcia homered and the Milwaukee Brewers blew most of an 8-0 lead before holding on to beat the Atlanta Braves 10-9 on Sunday. It nearly fell apart for Milwaukee after J.P. Feyereisen relieved Peralta to start the...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers continue adding to bench, acquire Yoshitomo Tsutsugo in trade with Rays

The Los Angeles Dodgers overhauled their bench Saturday. A few hours after reportedly agreeing to a contract with future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols, Los Angeles acquired corner bat Yoshitomo Tsutsugo from the Tampa Bay Rays, the team announced. The Rays will receive cash or a player to be named later in the trade.
MLBspotonflorida.com

One on one with Willy Adames after the Rays trade him to the Milwaukee Brewers (Video)

Shortstop Willy Adames talked one on one with 10 Tampa Bay sports reporter Grace Remington soon after the Rays announced the team had traded him to the Milwaukee Brewers. Full story: Willy Adames, starting shortstop for the Tampa Bay Rays, has been traded to the Milwaukee Brewers, the team announced on Friday. Right-hander Trevor Richards is also included in the trade. ...
MLBTimes Union

Margot, Adames, Lowe lead Rays over Mets 7-1 for sweep

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Manuel Margot, Willy Adames and Brandon Lowe homered off Marcus Stroman, leading the Tampa Bay Rays over the New York Mets 7-1 on Sunday for a three-game sweep. Two-run homers by Margot in the fourth and by Adames in the fifth built a 4-0 lead,...
MLBnumberfire.com

Willy Adames on Tampa Bay's bench Thursday

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Willy Adames will not start in Thursday's series finale against right-hander Jameson Taillon and the New York Yankees. Joey Wendle will move to shortstop in place of Adames and Mike Brosseau will bat ninth as the Rays' third baseman. numberFire’s models project Brosseau for 10.9 FanDuel...
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Beating Run Differential the 2021 way:

In baseball, teams win by scoring more runs than their opponents. So many use this over all run differential for a season as a projector for how many games a team will win. It is called the Pythagorean Theorem of Baseball but things don't have to work that way. This...