Cattaraugus County Reports Three New COVID-19 Cases on Friday
The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county on Friday, which brings the county's total to 5,670 since the start of the pandemic. The latest cases include two in the northwest part of the county and one in the southwest part of the county. Meanwhile, the number of active cases of the virus has dropped below 100 for the first time since March 15th. The active case number is now 92, the lowest in the county since March 13th. The county's seven-day average infection rate fell by two-tenths of a percent to 3.0%, while the number of hospitalizations remains unchanged at 12. Along with the county's 92 active cases, 5,475 have recovered and 103 have died. As of Friday, there are 572 county residents in quarantine.chautauquatoday.com