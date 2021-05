Hilary Hahn’s new recording “Paris” pays homage to the rich cultural heritage of a city that has been close to her heart throughout her career. “Paris” sees the American violinist resume her productive partnership with the Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France and its Music Director, Mikko Franck. Sergei Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No.1 received its first performance in the French capital in 1923. “It’s a rule-breaker of a concerto,” notes Hahn. “It’s one of my favorite pieces to play. I feel like I’m on a racetrack sometimes; at other times I feel like I’m floating in the ether. It’s mercurial – it changes constantly, so it keeps you on your toes as a listener and a performer.”