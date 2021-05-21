In Hardest-Hit Parts of Alameda County, Residents Need More Vaccine Info, Access

Alameda County’s 51–50 crisis is the highest rate of involuntary psychiatric holds in California and the worst conditions of incarceration. Alameda County’s 51–50 Crisis has exploded! Did you know that more people suffer from mental health crises in Alameda County than anywhere else in California? According to the State Dept. Of Health Services, Alameda County has the highest rate of involuntary psychiatric holds (51–50) in the entire state. And we are FAILING miserably to respond to people in crisis.