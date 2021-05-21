newsbreak-logo
VC INSIGHT | Angelo Xiang Yu — "What Does the Jury Look For at the Menuhin Competition"

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"It is always hard to judge a competition because music and arts in general, are not like sports. As in, where somebody runs faster in a running contest, you can calculate the win so easily. But music is an entirely different story, different strokes for different folks. What I am looking for is young artists that are ready to take the next step in starting a solo career. Not everybody is ready for such kind of lifestyle because you have to take on a lot of pressure and responsibility and sacrifice so much. That's why I think we're not only looking for great violinists but also well-rounded artists who have found their own distinctive voice — a voice that is so unique that I can identify immediately even with my eyes closed!

