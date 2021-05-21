newsbreak-logo
Gillette, WY

Gillette man officially becomes U.S. citizen after long delay due to COVID-19

Douglas Budget
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGILLETTE — Just after 4 p.m. May 7, 2021, Valerie Bahige realized a dream. In Courtroom 1 of the Campbell County courthouse, he stood in a room filled with friends and family, raised his right hand and participated in a ritual almost as old as America itself. He swore the Oath of Allegiance, and with those 140 words, Bahige officially became a naturalized citizen of the United States.

