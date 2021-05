ANNAPOLIS, Maryland— Emmett Davis and Jon Perry have been promoted to associate head coach by Navy head men's basketball coach Ed DeChellis it was announced today. "I am proud of the work Emmett and Jon have done for our program. Both have excelled as on-court coaches, recruiters and administrators," said DeChellis. "The success of our program is directly related to their abilities. I appreciate the hard work and dedication to the program they have demonstrated over the years."