Toolkit Launched To Help Freelancers With Mental Health

Linda Kaye helps break down the barriers of some of the tougher subjects in life that for many are quite hard to talk about. Mental health issues impact most people in their lifetime yet are considered taboo to talk about. Linda fills this void by writing two books called the Daily Dare and the Daily Dare for Eating Disorders. They dare us to take action one day at a time so you can live life to the fullest. There are wonderful affirmations and motivations in her books so we can truly cope and help the ones we love. Make sure to check out her website at the DAILY DARE for more information.