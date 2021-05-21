Realme Watch 2 vs Realme Watch: Specs Comparison

Realme recently released the second generation of its square-shaped smartwatch, which belongs to the first smartwatch series by the brand. We are talking about Realme Watch 2, which comes with several improvements compared to the previous version. A few days ago, a Pro variant came up as well, but the vanilla version comes with a similar price tag to the previous generation. That is the reason why we decided to make a comparison between Realme Watch and Watch 2. Should you opt for the older model in order to save some money or the improvements of the new version are worth the money asked? This comparison will hopefully clear your ideas in regards.