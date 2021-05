Chef, restaurateur, and Food Network personality Bobby Flay has plenty of tips when it comes to getting the most out of your grill. While there are quite a few areas for improvement to focus on to master your grill, there's one particular mistake that Flay says is the biggest one people make — simply not letting the grill do its job (via Food Network). In other words, many home grillers are handling their proteins or vegetables way too much, moving them around the grill and flipping them over and over.