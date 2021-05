Nola went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and six RBI in Saturday's 13-3 win over St. Louis. Nola crushed a three-run homer to right field in the third inning and plated another run with a double in the sixth. He finished his night with a two-run single in the seventh frame. Nola came into the contest batting just .167, but his productive performance pushed his season stat line to .241/.395/.414. The homer was his first of the campaign.