New Britain, CT

Diego Gonzalez

New Britain Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiego Gonzalez, 61, of Middletown, Conn., husband of Lisa Gonzalez, passed away unexpectedly, surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain. Born in Matanzas, Cuba, he was a graduate of New Britain High School and Porter & Chester Institute. Diego was employed at Rich’s, where he was an ACE Certified Master Mechanical Engineer.

