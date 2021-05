Police are looking for an Ohio man that stole a ton of beer and threw his wife under the bus for it. It's surprising the man got away with this amateur beer burglary. The suspect in the photo above loaded a shopping cart full of Bud Light at the Kroger in Delhi, Ohio last week. The suspect then pushed the 14 cases of beer to customer service and claimed his wife purchased the wrong brand and would like a refund. Kroger employees attempted to confirm the purchase when the man got angry and quickly left with the beer according to Tip411.com,