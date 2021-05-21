newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Irish officials analyze decryption tool as long recovery process from ransomware continues

By Sean Lyngaas
cyberscoop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Irish government expects to dedicate significant resources in the coming days to recovery efforts related to a ransomware incident that has hampered the country’s public health service for the last week, officials said Friday. Irish officials have obtained a decryption key that could unlock the data on the networks...

www.cyberscoop.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Micheál Martin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Radiation Oncology#Hackers#Data Networks#Public Data#Hse Rrb#Fbi#Ncsc#Decryption Tool#Ransomware Specialists#Recovery Efforts#Cyber Security#Critical Systems#Cash Rich Cybercriminals#Leaked Data#Public Health System#U S Security Firm#Antivirus Firm Mcafee#Private Contractors#Governments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Public Safety
Place
Europe
News Break
Facebook
Related
WorldPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Irish health system says it's targeted in ransomware attack

LONDON — (AP) — Ireland's health service shut down its IT systems on Friday after being targeted in what it called a “significant ransomware attack." The Health Service Executive said the move was a precaution, and appointments for coronavirus vaccinations were not affected. “We’ve taken a precautionary measure to shut...
WorldPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Ransomware hits AXA units in Asia, Irish healthcare

BANGKOK — (AP) — The Thai affiliate of Paris-based insurance company AXA said Tuesday it is investigating a ransomware attack by Russian-speaking cybercriminals that has affected operations in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong and the Philippines. Meanwhile, a cyberattack on a public health provider in New Zealand took down information systems...
WorldPosted by
newschain

Decryption tool tested after hack of Irish health service

The Irish Government has said a decryption tool has been made available following a ransomware hack of the health service IT system. In a statement, the Government said the tool is being tested, and also insisted that it has not paid a ransom following the hack which has had a “grave” impact on healthcare services.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Hackers release patient data stolen from New Zealand health systems

Hackers sent patient data stolen during an attack on New Zealand’s Waikato District health system to local media outlets on Wednesday, with the outlets declining to publish the sensitive information. The Waikato District Health Board (DHB) confirmed the attack in a statement Wednesday, saying that it is “aware that the...
Softwaresiliconangle.com

Rubrik takes on ransomware with AppFlows and bulk application recovery

Rubrik Inc. kicked off its Forward virtual event today with the introduction of new software features and a cloud tool called AppFlows that companies can use to recover data lost because of ransomware. Rubrik is one of the industry’s biggest privately-held providers of data protection software with a $3.3 billion...
Computerssoftpedia.com

Avast Decryption Tool for XData Ransomware 1.0.0.255

Getting hit by ransomware typically leads to two scenarios: paying the ransom with real money or getting equipped with the necessary tools to decrypt your locked files for free. If you know or suspect your computer to be infected with the XData ransomware, you can turn to Avast Decryption Tool for XData Ransomware.
ComputersBeta News

Free tool lets businesses assess ransomware preparedness

Cyber risk management company Axio is expanding its free Axio360 Ransomware Preparedness Assessment tool to give organizations detailed visibility into their cyber posture with regard to ransomware. The assessment tool has been developed based on guidance from National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the Department of Homeland Security, the...
Healthtechnadu.com

The Irish Health Services Received the Ransomware Decryption Key for Free

The HSE is already tentatively decrypting files by using a key provided by the Conti ransomware group. The actors are still threatening to leak patient data if they don’t get paid by the Irish government. The hospital operations aren’t expected to return to normal status any time soon. In an...
Economyarxiv.org

A Query Language for Summarizing and Analyzing Business Process Data

In modern enterprises, Business Processes (BPs) are realized over a mix of workflows, IT systems, Web services and direct collaborations of people. Accordingly, process data (i.e., BP execution data such as logs containing events, interaction messages and other process artifacts) is scattered across several systems and data sources, and increasingly show all typical properties of the Big Data. Understanding the execution of process data is challenging as key business insights remain hidden in the interactions among process entities: most objects are interconnected, forming complex, heterogeneous but often semi-structured networks. In the context of business processes, we consider the Big Data problem as a massive number of interconnected data islands from personal, shared and business data. We present a framework to model process data as graphs, i.e., Process Graph, and present abstractions to summarize the process graph and to discover concept hierarchies for entities based on both data objects and their interactions in process graphs. We present a language, namely BP-SPARQL, for the explorative querying and understanding of process graphs from various user perspectives. We have implemented a scalable architecture for querying, exploration and analysis of process graphs. We report on experiments performed on both synthetic and real-world datasets that show the viability and efficiency of the approach.
Healthmidwestradio.ie

MUH launches patient helpline as fallout from ransomware attack continues

Mayo University Hospital has set up a helpline for urgent calls from patients who have concerns regarding their medical condition following the cancellation of their appointments this week. The direct number for these calls is 094 904 9310 and lines are open from 10:00 to 12.30 and 14:00 to 16:00.
Computerslinuxtoday.com

7 Linux Tools to Encrypt, Decrypt, and Password Protect Files

(Other stories by Tecmint) Encryption is the process of encoding files in such a way that only those who are authorized can access it. Mankind is using encryption from ages even when computers were not in existence. During war they would pass some kind of message that only their tribe or those who are concerned were able to understand.
Healthb3cnewswire.com

Sermo and Bionical Solutions Partner to Expand Physician Access to Digital Treatment Support Tools Amidst Evolving Patient Education Needs

New Collaboration Enables More Doctors to Personalize Patient Education Tools in an Increasingly Digital Healthcare Dynamic. NEW YORK, NY, WILLINGTON, UK, FLEMINGTON, NJ, May 25, 2021 / B3C newswire / -- Today, Sermo -- a social platform for peer-to-peer physician collaboration and frontline information sharing -- announced a partnership with Bionical Solutions - a leading provider of technology enabled engagement and healthcare services -- to bring Bionical Solutions’ engagement platform to Sermo’s 800,000+ physician members. The partnership provides physicians around the world the ability to customize, personalize, and regionalize educational resources to help create actionable treatment plans for their patients with the goal of driving behavior change, and more importantly, better patient outcomes.
Worldthaienquirer.com

Opinion: The government is fumbling its vaccine deadlines as badly as its excuses

First it was the suggestion to extract an extra two doses out of each AstraZeneca bottle, then comes the delay of the second jab from 10 to 16 weeks. Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit, the Ministry of Public Health’s permanent secretary, said on Monday that the delay of the second dose to 16 weeks is meant to increase efficacy, and comes recommended and backed up by research.