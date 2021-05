WARREN DILLAWAY | STAR BEACON John Rose, pictured Thursday during his murder trial, was convicted Friday on all counts in the stabbing death of Paul Ruffo.

JEFFERSON — John Rose was found guilty on four counts Friday afternoon in the stabbing death of Paul Ruffo.

The verdict capped off a three-day trial.

Rose was convicted on one count of aggravated murder and two counts of murder, unclassified felonies and one count of felonious assault, a second degree felony.

