The University of Wyoming will further ease some COVID-19 requirements this summer as it transitions to a traditional fall 2021 semester. Starting Monday, May 17, UW will follow the current Wyoming Department of Health order that requires masks in educational settings indoors only when social distancing can’t be maintained. This is an expansion of the university’s earlier decision that, starting May 8, masks are no longer required outdoors on campus — and it follows new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that people who are fully vaccinated can go without masks or physical distancing in most cases, even when they are indoors or in large groups.