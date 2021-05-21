newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lockport, NY

Discover Niagara expanding shuttle service to Lockport

wbfo.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter years of groundwork, the Discover Niagara Shuttle now includes a route in the City of Lockport. The first Discover Niagara Shuttle hit the road in 2016 to increase transportation accessibility to sites in and around Niagara Falls for tourists and locals alike. The Niagara Falls Heritage Area wanted to expand its shuttle outreach to incorporate the other half of Niagara County. It was a long road, but Executive Director Sara Capan said it will be well worth it in terms of economic development and tourism.

news.wbfo.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Niagara County, NY
City
Niagara Falls, NY
Niagara Falls, NY
Traffic
City
Lockport, NY
Niagara Falls, NY
Lifestyle
Lockport, NY
Lifestyle
City
North Tonawanda, NY
Lockport, NY
Traffic
City
Lewiston, NY
Niagara County, NY
Traffic
City
Youngstown, NY
Niagara County, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shuttle Service#Niagara River#East River#Community Service#Flight Of Five Locks#Discover Niagara#Erie Canal#Attractions#Riders#Tourism Dollars#Tourists#Wide Waters Marina
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Travel
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Traffic
Related
Lewiston, NYwnypapers.com

Village of Lewiston breaks ground on new playground site

Elected leaders joined together Sunday to break ground on the Village of Lewiston’s inclusive playground at Marilyn Toohey Park. A ceremony was held at the end of the 25th annual Spring Fling event for children. Mayor Anne Welch said the Department of Public Works recently put in a sewer line...
Niagara County, NYwnypapers.com

Big Six Boat Launch to be closed for season

Due to a $2.2 million construction project to upgrade the facilities at Big Six Marina, the public boat launch will be closed until early September. This project involves upgrades to the parking lot, site drainage, site electrical, sanitary sand filter, removal of buried fuel tank and installation of aboveground fuel tank, landscaping and rehab of the existing buildings and restrooms.
Posted by
Niagara Gazette

Downtown grant sending $10M to Niagara Falls projects

State officials say 10 “transformational projects” are part of a $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative award for Niagara Falls. The projects include an outdoor eating space for DiCamillo’s and boutique hotel, retail and office space on Main Street. The strategic investments is expected to strengthen small business, support private investment...
Lockport, NYPosted by
2 On Your Side

Transit Drive-In now open 7 days a week

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — With nice weather on the way, the Transit Drive-In announced Monday that it is expanding its hours. The drive-in had originally planned on opening full-time next week, but decided to make the change a week early. Starting Monday, night the drive-in will be open seven days a...
Lockport, NYLockport Union-Sun

Additional Parks & Flower Partners needed

Volunteers are being enlisted by the Lockport Parks & Flower Partners to help plant and maintain various flower gardens in the city. According to partnership chair Charlene Bower, certain publicly held parcels are still in need of “adoption” by individuals or groups as the planting effort gets underway this month. These are:
Lewiston, NYNiagara Gazette

Things to do in the Niagara Region this week

•SATURDAY: Ghost Hunt & Paranormal Investigation at the Western Block — Art247, 247 Market St., Lockport (404-9884) Investigate historic areas of the former Western Block, with existing structures dating back to the early 1800s. Pre-registration required. Masks required. Tours available: 7-8:30 p.m.; 9-10:30 p.m.; 11pm -12:30 a.m. • SATURDAY: The...
MuseumsWNYT

NY State Museum, Library, reopen after year-long closure

ALBANY - After being closed to the public for more than a year, the New York State Museum, Library, and Archives are welcoming visitors again. About two-dozen families were lined up outside Monday, excited and ready to visit the exhibits. Behind the scenes, staff members have been busy all year,...
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Locals react to NY’s mask mandate change

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was all smiles for four men at Watertown’s Johnny D’s. Their weekly lunch together kicked off, and with it came a side of big news. Masks and social distancing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated people in most cases starting Wednesday. “It’s going...
Niagara, NYLockport Union-Sun

Electrifying Niagara and more — tour guides lead the way

Spend much time on Goat Island admiring the Tesla Statue, American Falls and view of the gorge below and you are sure to encounter them. This past weekend, there were multiple tours going on including some from Over the Falls Tours. Guide Tom Kerr had a group including folks from...
Niagara Falls, NYPosted by
2 On Your Side

Niagara Falls Water Board to begin fire hydrant testing

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The annual testing of fire hydrants is underway in the City of Niagara Falls. Work is taking place to make sure there is enough water pressure available in each hydrant in the event of a fire. It can also lead to the discovery of leaks or partially closed valves that need attention. When testing is complete, hydrant caps are cleaned and threads are lubricated to make hydrants easier for firefighters to operate.
Posted by
2 On Your Side

Projects for $10M Niagara Falls downtown revitalization effort revealed

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Ten new projects in Niagara Falls were announced on Friday as part of a $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative award. "I'm grateful for the Governor's continued commitment to the Downtown Revitalization Initiative with the selection of these dynamic projects for Niagara Falls," Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino said.
Posted by
Buffalo Business First

Niagara Falls' Brian Archie works to solve systemic health care issues

Maybe you can’t solve a problem until you see it. Brian Archie has lived in Niagara Falls his whole life: during a professional career that spanned two decades in the collections industry; as he completed a bachelor’s degree from Bryant & Stratton College in business; as he battled prostate cancer; and finally as he transitioned into different careers at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
Niagara County, NYWGRZ TV

Niagara County Down Under is booking private events

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Niagara County Down Under has a collection of animals that includes kangaroos and wallabies, and they are available to events in Western New York. The population of Australian-native animals are well taken care of and socialized. They are comfortable around humans and are safe to be around.
Lockport, NYLockport Union-Sun

5 city streets will be milled this week

Milling of five city streets will take place this week. Milling is set to begin on Wednesday and continue through Friday. The affected streets are Caledonia Street, Crosby Avenue, Green Street, Outwater Drive and Washington Street. Residents are asked not to park on these streets between 7 a.m. and 4...