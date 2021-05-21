Discover Niagara expanding shuttle service to Lockport

After years of groundwork, the Discover Niagara Shuttle now includes a route in the City of Lockport. The first Discover Niagara Shuttle hit the road in 2016 to increase transportation accessibility to sites in and around Niagara Falls for tourists and locals alike. The Niagara Falls Heritage Area wanted to expand its shuttle outreach to incorporate the other half of Niagara County. It was a long road, but Executive Director Sara Capan said it will be well worth it in terms of economic development and tourism.