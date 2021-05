In May and June be on the lookout for turtles on the roadway, they are looking for nesting sites. If it is safe to do so, you can help a turtle cross the road. Be very mindful of your safety and the safety of other drivers, and do not attempt to stop traffic. Move it in the direction in which it is traveling. If you turn it around in the opposite direction the turtle will likely make another attempt to cross the road. http://ow.ly/wOFd50EM8Dl #wildohio.