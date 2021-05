On Monday, May 10, police were called to a school on the #1 Coyote Trail in reference to a student with drugs. When Officer Hector Perez arrived he made contact with the reporting party. The reporting party told the officer that 17-year-old Isiah Montes had been searched after returning to the campus. During the search, Montes was discovered to have a bag of marijuana hidden in his wallet. Montes was arrested and taken to the JWC jail. He was charged with possession of marijuana in a Drug Free Zone.