Joplin man's vehicular assault case dismissed

The Jasper County prosecutor's office has dismissed a vehicular assault charge that a Joplin man was facing.

Dakota D. Wyrick, 25, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on a count of second-degree assault. The charge was dismissed when the alleged victim in the case did not show to testify against Wyrick.

The charge pertained to an incident June 11 of last year when Wyrick allegedly went to the home of William Neill, 55, on South Monroe Avenue in Joplin and demanded money that Neill owed him.

A probable-cause affidavit states that when Neill asked him to leave his property, Wyrick began throwing punches that Neill managed to avoid, keeping Wyrick at a distance by poking him in the chest with a wooden club.

Wyrick consequently went back to his vehicle, drove over the curb into Neill's yard and almost struck him with the vehicle, according to the affidavit.