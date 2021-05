How the next generation of IBM Cloud Pak® for Data will help operationalize AI faster while removing complexity. Three years ago, we launched IBM Cloud Pak® for Data to help our clients speed data-driven, predictive outcomes. Since that time, we have worked tirelessly to unleash greater productivity, insights and cost-risk mitigation. Today I am excited to discuss the latest evolution of that journey and share how the next generation of IBM Cloud Pak for Data will help our customers operationalize AI faster while removing complexity by connecting the right data to the right people at the right time, from anywhere.