HBO Max's 'Adventure Time' Special 'Together Again' Reunites Finn & Jake For One Last Quest
'Adventure Time: Distant Lands — Together Again' brings Ooo's heroes back for a final tear-jerker. Adventure Time’s bittersweet 2018 ending, "Come Along With Me," was perfect, an ode to the act of storytelling as it passed the tales of the Land of Ooo's heroes onto a generation untold years into the future. By handing off the torch to new characters living hundreds of years after the time of Finn and Jake, the story felt open-ended but complete: Adventure Time is, effectively, forever.www.thrillist.com