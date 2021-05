From its Italian origins in the 19th century—when supposedly the soldiers of the Austro-Hungarian Empire would purportedly dilute the wines of the Veneto region with a splash (or spritz in German) of soda water—to the modern ubiquity of the Aperol Spritz, the loosely defined cocktail has proved its staying power. The spritz benefits from being as easy to make as it is to drink, with the name itself conjuring onomatopoeic refreshment and visions of leisurely days in sunny locales. Whether you’re swapping in new ingredients or getting crafty with a classic formula, here are our some of our favorite spritz recipes to kick off patio season.