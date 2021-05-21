newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

How Emma Stone transformed into Disney villain Cruella

By Raquel Laneri
New York Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore fur-loving baddie Cruella de Vil became a puppy killer, she was a scrappy punk rocker with dreams of becoming a fashion designer — until she got hell-bent on revenge on her evil boss and, well, things got out of hand. That’s according to “Cruella,” the latest live-action Disney movie...

nypost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Thompson
Person
Marie Antoinette
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
Person
Emma Stone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Costume Designer#Costume Inspiration#Dalmatians#Vogue#The Post#The University Of Georgia#Popsugar#Evil#Classics#Costume Houses#Revenge#Fashion Designer#Fur#Wigs#Dreams#London#Siouxsie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Movies
News Break
Disney
News Break
Celebrities
Related
New York City, NYfashionweekdaily.com

Inspiring Women: Talking Bling With The Founders Of Covetable Jewelry Brand Jemma Wynne

The latest installment in our Inspiring Women series: Jenny Klatt and Stephanie Wynne Lalin of divine fine jewelry brand Jemma Wynne. The kindred spirits met while working in the industry many years ago, and immediately knew they should create a company together based on their mutual admiration for one another and their shared impeccable taste. Said aesthetic has now found influential fans in the likes of January Jones, Rihanna, Scarlett Johansson, Mila Kunis, and Olivia Palermo—but it’s their loyal legion of real New Yorkers who keep the founders’ passion for the brand flowing. Here, the duo tell The Daily about where it all began, where it’s going, and what we need to know about their new 1970s-esque Zodiac chains. We don’t need our horoscope reading to tell us we need and want one, stat!