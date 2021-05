If you don’t like the results of an election, the smart response is to focus on winning the next one, not on overturning the election you just lost. It doesn’t take a brilliant political strategist to realize that it’s easier to influence the future than to change the past. Yet former President Trump and his most fervent supporters insist upon trying to somehow change what’s already happened. As they’re learning, if you try to do that, you end up living in the past … and it’s not even the real past.