The Jewish Federation of Central New York unequivocally defends Israel’s right to defend itself from attack. When the terrorist organization Hamas, which has as its basic goal the destruction of the State of Israel, indiscriminately launches rockets at Israeli civilians and cities, Israel must respond. We all abhor the death of civilians. We pray that both sides will stop all violence and work towards the day when Hamas will stop building tunnels and missiles and instead build schools and hospitals, and the Israelis can work with them to build a future of promise for both peoples.