The PGA Championship returns to the Ocean Course at the Kiawah Island (S.C.) resort, nine years after Rory McIlroy took the place apart with what was his last major victory. McIlroy took a course that ranked as the second-toughest on the PGA Tour in 2012 and made it look easier than second grade, finishing at 13-under par and winning by a tournament-record eight shots. Even his 75 in the second round looked pretty good on a day when the scoring average was a record 78.11.