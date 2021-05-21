newsbreak-logo
Twitch promises "being found to be sexy by others is not against our rules"

By William Hughes
A.V. Club
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat news for sexy people at last today, as Twitch has made clear that “being found to be sexy by others is not against our rules.” This landmark decision in sexiness rights comes as part of a larger acknowledgement of the rise of “Hot Tub Streamers” on the platform, i.e., people who sit in swimwear in hot tubs for their Twitch streams, usually in the non-games-focused “Just Chattin’” category.

