Memorial Day is getting closer, which means it's nearly pool season. And we've updated our annual seasonal pool database with details for the 2021 swimming season!. I'm excited to report that while some cities and towns are still formalizing their plans for the summer pool and sprayground season, most have announced plans. Before you go, however, be sure to check the website to find out if you must pre-register for your swim spots. Many pools continue to limit capacity as the pandemic continues.