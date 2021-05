There are actors you will watch in everything they do. And Jean Smart is one of them. But I might take a raincheck on “Hacks,” streaming today on HBO Max. Smart has been so good in so many things for so long, you almost forget she was in “Designing Women” way back when “Murphy Brown” ruled the Earth. Very few actors can go from sitcoms (“Frasier,” “Samantha Who?”) to terrifying thrillers (“24”) and dark dramas (“Fargo”). She now holds her own on HBO’s “Mare of Easttown” as Kate Winslet’s acerbic mother.