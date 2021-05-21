newsbreak-logo
The May 19 Sell-Off Actually Strengthened Bitcoin’s Narrative

By Galen Moore Shuai Hao
CoinDesk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s why: bitcoin proved itself on Wednesday when it saw its second biggest volume day of the year, and market infrastructure did not break. Some exchanges suffered outages, but liquidity was available, as spot volumes show. Moreover, while a drop of over 30% may be dizzying for new buyers high on hopium, such events are not uncommon in bitcoin’s bull-market history.

