Elon Musk playing financial expert "Lloyd Ostertag" on SNL "Weekend Update" on May 8. (YouTube) What a weird week it was in cryptoland. But then again, isn't every week?. Last Saturday, Elon Musk gave us a textbook example of "buy the rumor, sell the news." He helped send Dogecoin, his favorite meme token to pump on Twitter, on a rocket ride in the days leading up to his "Saturday Night Live" hosting debut—until the ride abruptly ended minutes before SNL started. By the time Musk's mother Maye Musk name-dropped DOGE in the opening monologue, the coin was sinking fast—it fell from 62 cents to below 50 cents over the course of the next hour. Later in the show, Musk, playing the character of financial expert "Lloyd Ostertag," admitted to Michael Che that Dogecoin is a "hustle"—not a great look, even in a comedy sketch.