BAY COUNTY, FL – The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced today the arrest of a Detention Deputy employed at the Bay County Jail. During the period between April 7 to May 7, 2021, other Detention Deputies working at the Jail noticed behavior between Detention Deputy Elaina Stimel and an inmate suggesting an inappropriate staff and inmate relationship and reported their concerns to the administration at the Jail. An investigation started and evidence was collected.