Clearwater, FL

Two finalists present their visions for Clearwater bluff to City Council

By TRACEY McMANUS, Tampa Bay Times
Beach Beacon
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEARWATER — After the two finalists competing to build on the downtown waterfront made their presentations to the City Council on May 17, officials made clear they have two distinct proposals when it comes to economics and scope. One is to build a food hall and brewery, a 207-unit workforce...

Clearwater, FLbusinessobserverfl.com

Work to begin on $64 million waterfront project

CLEARWATER —The City of Clearwater will break ground next week on a redevelopment of its downtown and waterfront. The groundbreaking Monday, May 24, which is mostly ceremonial, kicks off work on Imagine Clearwater, a $64 million project that includes a new 4,000-seat covered amphitheater at Coachman Park and walkway on the Intercoastal Waterway.
Florida Stategrowthspotter.com

South Florida charter school eyes site near ChampionsGate for new K-8 campus

With a new school charter approved for Osceola County, Miami-based AcadeMir Schools is “scrambling” to find a suitable location, their contractor said. Representatives from F.P. Dino met recently with county planners to discuss a potential K-8 school site on 10 acres at the intersection of Goodman Road and Bella Citta Boulevard, just north of ChampionsGate.
Florida StateWCTV

Leon County hosts virtual Emancipation Day panel and performances

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In 2020, Leon County was the first municipality in the state of Florida to officially declare May 20 Florida’s Emancipation Day, a county-wide holiday. The County is partnering with Village Square and the Tallahassee Museum to host a Created Equal event, centered on Emancipation Day. Royle...
Pinellas County, FLhauteresidence.com

Jennifer Zales Presents A Magnificent Gulf Front Gated Estate In Redington Beach

Pure Beachfront Magnificence awaits on the stunning sands of pristine Redington Beach in this outstanding gulf front gated estate boasting one of the only private beaches in Pinellas County. Enjoy endless water views, recreation and amazing sunsets on the white sand private beach in a residential community. This grand estate boasts 80 feet of water frontage on a deep 200 ft. lot, and offers 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, over 6,500 SF, a newly painted exterior and primary interior areas for a transitional appeal. Offering fine finishes and expansive living spaces on three levels of concrete block construction, impact windows and doors, soaring ceilings, impressive floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the beach, and multiple waterfront terraces. Enter through the stately double door leaded glass entry to travertine and hardwood floors, a private elevator and custom architectural details.
Dunedin, FLBeach Beacon

'Really miraculous’ — Douglas acquisition lauded

DUNEDIN — City Manager Jennifer Bramley called the celebration May 13 for the city’s acquisition of the Gladys Douglas-Hackworth property a “big day for all of us — the birds, the bees and the flowers and the trees.”. She went on a lot of boat tours on Jerry Lake by...
Pinellas County, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Glady’s Douglas’ 44-acre oasis ‘now owned by the people forever’

They met near the bank of the freshwater lake that Gladys Douglas loved so much and clinked glasses of champagne in amazement over what they’d just pulled off. Pinellas County Commissioners, activists and others who’ve agonized over the fate of these 44 acres watched on Thursday evening as Dunedin officials signed a mock deed to celebrate the city’s official purchase of the land for a public park.
Clearwater, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Here are the five proposals for Clearwater’s downtown waterfront

CLEARWATER — Officials on Wednesday released five proposals they received from groups wanting to build on city-owned parcels around the soon-to-be transformed downtown waterfront. On April 20, an evaluation committee selected two finalists: Jupiter-based City Center Development and West Palm Beach-based SROA Capital. The City Council will interview the two...
Pinellas County, FLstpetecatalyst.com

Forward Pinellas approves affordable housing development near Bear Creek

The county-wide planning organization Forward Pinellas voted unanimously during its monthly meeting Wednesday to approve an affordable-housing development in West St. Pete. Last year, an administrative judge sided with St. Petersburg City Council to approve the housing development after dozens of neighbors fought the proposal. The judge’s order also required Forward Pinellas’s approval for the development.
Dunedin, FLdunedingov.com

The Gladys Douglas Preserve

The Gladys Douglas Preserve is signed and celebrated! Thank you donors and public/private partners who made this happen! This beautiful 44 acres (largest single open space in Pinellas County) will be forever open space and belong to the people. The city intends to connect the land, which will be called the Gladys E. Douglas Preserve, to an adjoining 55-acre lake, currently owned by the Southwest Florida Water Management District, to create a nearly 100-acre public park.
Belleair, FLBeach Beacon

Belleair says yes to county fuel tax money

BELLEAIR — Money for local sidewalk repair and other improvements has increasingly become harder to come by, so the Belleair Town Commission has decided to join other municipalities to do something about it. The Town Commission, which hopes to continue improving crosswalks and other infrastructure, voted 5-0 to join other...
Pinellas County, FLTampa Bay News Wire

Pinellas County FSBDC Business Workshops

Upcoming Workshops See what’s happening this month. Contact Information Request Counseling Appointment (727) 453-720013805 58th Street N.Suite 1-200Clearwater, FL 33760Join Our Mailing ListThe Florida Small Business Development Center at Pinellas County offers business training, counseling, referrals and resources. Workshops held at the Center fill quickly and advanced registration is requested. Classes are cancelled on holidays or any day county offices are closed. www.PCED.org/sbdc.
Clearwater, FLBeach Beacon

Clearwater, Largo to bring back fireworks

The cities of Clearwater and Largo will once again light up the skies for the Fourth of July this year after elected officials gave their respective staffs the green light to plan shows. Last year, the pandemic forced cities throughout Pinellas County to cancel the annual displays celebrating Independence Day....
Dunedin, FLBay News 9

Walking with Mike: Pinellas Trail hike will remember friend

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Every day, John Sammel comes to Dunedin to train. He’s preparing for the longest distance he’s ever walked – the entire length of the Pinellas trail. John Sammel's friend Mike Polasky took his life a few weeks ago. His May 26 walk on the Pinellas Trail is...