Albany, NY

Check Out This Historic Albany Condo With The Most Amazing Views

By Steve King
Q 105.7
Q 105.7
 3 days ago
Sometimes you see a building and it just speaks to you. This one really speaks to me....and the views from that circular room on the roof REALLY speaks to me. This amazing condo is actually for sale in Albany for $371,250 and is just over 2,100 square feet with two bedrooms and two bathrooms...and spectacular views from the rooftop belvedere. By the way, belvedere means Beautiful Sight in Italian....look for that word to be used for "Dumber Than The Show Trivia" on Free Beer and Hot Wings soon.

