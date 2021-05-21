Check Out This Historic Albany Condo With The Most Amazing Views

This has to be one of the most unique houses for sale in Upstate New York right now. It's the historic Roundhouse in Victor, NY. The story behind the Roundhouse is just as unique as the house itself. According to Zillow, the Roundhouse started as a triangle. Well, actually it was an A-Frame house that was built on the site in 1966. Then in 1982, the actual Roundhouse was built by the owners. Locals aren't really sure why they decided to build it, but it's been a local landmark ever since.