Officer-Involved Shooting Under Investigation In Miller County

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — An officer-involved shooting is under investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, related to an incident in the town of St. Anthony. According to a tweet from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, on May 21 at around 2:36 a.m., two deputies responded to a reported domestic assault at a residence near St. Anthony, a small town five miles north of Iberia. Officers say when they attempted to detain the 35-year-old man inside the home, he resisted. The man then allegedly got a rifle from the residence and approached deputies with it. One deputy fired his service weapon in response and struck the subject. Deputies provided medical assistance until EMS arrived and the subject was transported by helicopter to an area hospital.