State Representative Tricia Farley-Bouvier has been re-appointed to the Massachusetts Alzheimer’s Advisory Council. According to a media release from the State Representatives office, the Council was established in August 2018 as part of the Act Relative to Alzheimer’s and Related Dementias in The Commonwealth. The law created the advisory council and an integrated state plan to effectively address Alzheimer’s disease, and requires that content about Alzheimer’s and related dementias be incorporated into physicians, physician’s assistants, registered nurses and practical nurses continuing medical education programs that are required for the granting or renewal of licensure.