Production Of The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Starting Soon
The Ford Mustang Mach-E has gotten off to a strong start with impressive sales figures, but there's always room for improvement. For the Mach-E, that improvement comes in the form of the GT model. It seems that Ford is making the most of the hype surrounding this model by inflating prices, but that hasn't put many buyers off. Late last month, orders officially opened for the upgraded EV, and interestingly, production is set to commence fairly soon. According to numerous posts on the MachEClub forum, buyers have received confirmation that their vehicles are scheduled to begin production in the week of July 12, 2021.carbuzz.com