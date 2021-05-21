Production Of The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Starting Soon

When it comes to the world of aftermarket muscle cars, few names carry as much weight as Roush Performance. Since 1995, the Metro Detroit based race shop has been cranking out some of the most potent Ford Mustang models money can buy, culminating in the new 2021 Roush Stage 3 Mustang. Based on the Ford Mustang GT, this modified muscle car cranks out 750 horsepower from its supercharged 5.0L V8 engine, and brings a suite of other visual and performance modifications to the table. In order to prove just how impressive this package is, Roush invited one of the pony car’s most notorious detractors to give it a try: Aaron Kaufman. Thankfully, they also stuck some cameras in the car so we can watch Kaufman rip the thing around the Continental Tire Proving Ground in Uvalde, Texas.