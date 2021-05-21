newsbreak-logo
Production Of The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Starting Soon

By Sebastian Cenizo
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 3 days ago
The Ford Mustang Mach-E has gotten off to a strong start with impressive sales figures, but there's always room for improvement. For the Mach-E, that improvement comes in the form of the GT model. It seems that Ford is making the most of the hype surrounding this model by inflating prices, but that hasn't put many buyers off. Late last month, orders officially opened for the upgraded EV, and interestingly, production is set to commence fairly soon. According to numerous posts on the MachEClub forum, buyers have received confirmation that their vehicles are scheduled to begin production in the week of July 12, 2021.

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

