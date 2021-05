The Alvin ISD Education Foundation hosted the 20th annual Celebration of Academic. Excellence on May 12 in the Liberty Alumni Hall at the Alvin ISD Heritage Complex in Iowa Colony The Celebration of Academic Excellence recognizes the academic accomplishments of the top 20 seniors at Alvin High School, Manvel High School, Shadow Creek High School and the top two seniors at RISE Academy. Also recognized were the educators that the students chose as the one who had the most significant influence on their educational career thus far. Videos of the students sharing the reason they chose the educator were a special part of the evening. The students shared what a difference the educators had made in their lives with their support and encouragement.