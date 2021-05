It’s easy to compare yourself to others around you, whether it be friends or complete strangers, and find yourself lacking. Each of us suffers from low self-confidence at some point in our lives, and this lack can majorly affect the way we interact with other people, as well as the world around us. Rebuilding your self-confidence when you feel low can be a challenge and can often take time. However, if you’re committed to it, it is possible to start feeling better about yourself in no time at all. Wondering how? Try some of these tried-and-true tricks for improving your belief in yourself!