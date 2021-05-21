Contract Details for Three Signed Cardinals Draft Picks

The Cardinals announced the signing of three draft choices Thursday and the contracts were estimated based on previous deals players received around them in the draft order.

AllCardinals has learned the precise value of all three contracts for cornerback Marco Wilson (fourth round, 136 overall), safety James Wiggins (seventh round, 243 overall) and center Michal Menet (seventh round, 247 overall).

Wilson signed a contract a lot closer than expected to the player selected 134 overall, Minnesota Vikings defensive end Janarius Robinson, whose four-year deal is worth $4,145,400 with a $665,400 signing bonus.

The total value of Wilson’s contract is $4,130,376 that includes a $650,376 signing bonus. That creates a salary-cap charge of $822,594. However, none of that currently counts against the cap because the top-51 offseason cutoff for the Cardinals is $850,000.

The same holds true for Wiggins and Menet, whose deals fall in line with the players selected immediately before and after them.

Ahead of Wiggins at 242 overall is New England Patriots wide receiver Tre Nixon ($3,578,676; $98,676 bonus) and behind him is Miami Dolphins running Gerrid Doaks ($3,576,100; $96,100 bonus).

Wiggins’ total contract is worth $3,578,296 with a signing bonus of $98,296.

Ahead of Menet is Washington defensive end Shaka Toney ($3,572,952; $92,952 bonus) and behind him is Indianapolis Colts tackle Will Fries ($3,565,376; $85,376 bonus).

The total value of Menet’s contract is $3,569,060 with a signing bonus of $89,060.

The cap charge if on the regular-season roster for Wiggins will be $684,574 and $682,265 for Menet.

All three players received split contracts for 2021 and 2022 (Wilson’s was only a preseason split next year), which means if they are placed on reserve/injured this year the base salary is reduced to $415,000.

The rookie pool cap total for the Cardinals is $7,512,484 and the three contracts total $2,189,433, which is 29.14 percent.