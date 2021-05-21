Will There Be A Commission On January 6th?
This week, the House of Representatives narrowly voted to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6th. That resolution faces fierce opposition in a narrowly divided Senate, with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell saying he does not support the plan. Fox News Congressional Correspondent, Chad Pergram, discusses what's likely to happen in the Senate, and how lawmakers have drawn on the 9/11 and Benghazi commissions as they've considered this proposal.