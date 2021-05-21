Will There Be A Commission On January 6th?

“Coverup” is a term that two very different congresswomen used in a House debate, on Wednesday, about a bill that would create a bipartisan commission to look into the January 6th assault on the Capitol. One was Val Demings, Democrat of Florida, who supports the idea of a commission; the other was Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican of Georgia, who does not. Demings, who has spent part of the past week putting out the word that she plans to run for the Senate next year, against Marco Rubio, sounded rational. Greene, who took time last week to follow Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and shout at her as she left the Capitol—“Hey, Alexandria! . . . Why do you support terrorists and Antifa?”—did not. (She often doesn’t.) And yet Greene, both on the subject of the proposed commission and in many other areas, is aligned with a majority of her party. Thirty-five Republicans joined Democrats in voting for the commission bill; a hundred and seventy-five did not. Mitch McConnell, the Senate Minority Leader, has said that he will oppose it, meaning that its path in that chamber will be very difficult.