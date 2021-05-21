newsbreak-logo
Congress & Courts

Will There Be A Commission On January 6th?

Radio NB
 4 days ago

This week, the House of Representatives narrowly voted to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6th. That resolution faces fierce opposition in a narrowly divided Senate, with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell saying he does not support the plan. Fox News Congressional Correspondent, Chad Pergram, discusses what’s likely to happen in the Senate, and how lawmakers have drawn on the 9/11 and Benghazi commissions as they’ve considered this proposal.

Congress & CourtsPosted by
KRMG

Senators try to salvage legislation on Jan. 6 commission

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Senators labored Tuesday to find a path forward for legislation creating a commission on the Jan. 6 insurrection, debating potential changes in a long-shot attempt to overcome growing GOP opposition. Republican Sen. Susan Collins and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin are leading the informal talks, according to...
Congress & CourtsThe Eagle-Tribune

Letter: Congress must find bipartisan support for Jan. 6 commission

The other night's 252-175 bipartisan vote in the U.S. House of Representatives, with 35 Republicans voting "yea," was expected and extremely welcome, but the 50-50 Senate will once again provide sturdy opposition to forming a Jan. 6th investigative commission. The last thing most GOP pols in Washington want is the...
Congress & CourtsWNMT AM 650

U.S. Republicans clash over Jan 6 panel as Senate debate looms

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Republicans in the U.S. Congress clashed on Sunday over the need for an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, with one lawmaker warning that failure to create the panel could plague the party’s election prospects in 2022 and beyond. A measure to establish the...
Washington, DCPosted by
Axios

Top Republican senators divided over Jan. 6 commission

Republican senators remain divided as they prepare to vote on establishing a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection. The big picture: So far, four Republican senators have expressed support for the idea while 25 have come out in opposition. Twenty-one GOP senators have not come down on either side and Democrats will need six more Republicans to get to a filibuster-proof majority, the Washington Post reports.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Former GOP senator says Jan. 6 commission 'should be a no brainer"

Former Sen. Scott Brown (R-Mass.) on Sunday expressed support for a 9/11-style commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, calling it a “no brainer.”. “To me it's a no brainer. You look what happened in 9/11, and we were attacked by foreign terrorists, and we wanted to find out immediately, where was the breakdown, what happened and why. Well this is no different,” Brown told host Dana Bash on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
Congress & CourtsSlate

Sen. Collins Optimistic Senate Will Approve Jan. 6 Commission but Strong Divisions Remain

Sen. Susan Collins stood apart from most of her Republican colleagues on Sunday and said she supported establishing and independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. And she is optimistic that the bill to create the commission, which has already passed the House of Representatives, could be approved in the Senate if some key changes are made. “I strongly support the creation of an independent commission. I believe there are many unanswered questions about the attacks on the Capitol on Jan. 6,” Collins said on ABC’s This Week. Last week, 35 Republicans joined Democrats in the House to approve the bipartisan commission to look into the riot.
Congress & CourtsSFGate

Capitol Police Members Rebuke Republicans for Abandoning January 6th Commission

The Republican Party has long fashioned itself as the party of law and order, the party that backs the blue, the party that never forgets. But as is the case with pretty much every stance its members take, the GOP’s support for law enforcement only goes so far as it can serve its self interest. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Mitch McConnell made as much clear this week when they came out in opposition to a bipartisan commission into the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol, despite the physical and psychological toll it took on the U.S. Capitol Police.
Congress & CourtsThe New Yorker

The G.O.P. Looks for New Ways to Ignore January 6th

“Coverup” is a term that two very different congresswomen used in a House debate, on Wednesday, about a bill that would create a bipartisan commission to look into the January 6th assault on the Capitol. One was Val Demings, Democrat of Florida, who supports the idea of a commission; the other was Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican of Georgia, who does not. Demings, who has spent part of the past week putting out the word that she plans to run for the Senate next year, against Marco Rubio, sounded rational. Greene, who took time last week to follow Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and shout at her as she left the Capitol—“Hey, Alexandria! . . . Why do you support terrorists and Antifa?”—did not. (She often doesn’t.) And yet Greene, both on the subject of the proposed commission and in many other areas, is aligned with a majority of her party. Thirty-five Republicans joined Democrats in voting for the commission bill; a hundred and seventy-five did not. Mitch McConnell, the Senate Minority Leader, has said that he will oppose it, meaning that its path in that chamber will be very difficult.
Washington, DCwhbc.com

Should there be an independent 9/11 style commission to investigate the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol?

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: A pro-Trump mob confronts U.S. Capitol police outside the Senate chamber of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Congress & CourtsWorld Socialist Web Site

US House passes January 6 commission bill with minimal Republican support

More than four and a half months after a mob of Trump supporters, fascistic militia members and neo-Nazis stormed the US Capitol in an attempt to block certification of the election of President Joe Biden and install Donald Trump as de facto dictator, the House of Representatives on Wednesday passed HR 3233 to establish an “independent bipartisan” commission to investigate the January 6 coup attempt.