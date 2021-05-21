Celina man killed Thursday in Hardin County traffic crash
HARDIN COUNTY — A Celina man died as a result of injuries sustained in a two-vehicle traffic accident in Hardin County on Thursday. According to the Hardin County Sheriff's Office the crash occurred at 3 p.m. Thursday on state Route 117 at the intersection of state Route 235 in southwest Hardin County when a vehicle driven by Richard Colbert, of Celina, pulled into the path of a Freightliner semi truck-trailer driven by Larsen Butrus-Ayoob Al-Najjar, of Macomb, Michigan.