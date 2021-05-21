newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hardin County, OH

Celina man killed Thursday in Hardin County traffic crash

By Editorials
Lima News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARDIN COUNTY — A Celina man died as a result of injuries sustained in a two-vehicle traffic accident in Hardin County on Thursday. According to the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office the crash occurred at 3 p.m. Thursday on state Route 117 at the intersection of state Route 235 in southwest Hardin County when a vehicle driven by Richard Colbert, of Celina, pulled into the path of a Freightliner semi truck-trailer driven by Larsen Butrus-Ayoob Al-Najjar, of Macomb, Michigan.

www.limaohio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Ohio Government
Hardin County, OH
Government
Hardin County, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Hardin County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Hardin County, OH
Celina, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
Celina, OH
Government
City
Celina, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#County Sheriff#Richland County#Sheriff S Office#Killed Crash#Freightliner#The Sheriff S Office#Roundhead Fire#Southwest Hardin County#Man#Macomb#Under Investigation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Politics
Related
Logan County, OHBellefontaine Examiner

Woman charged with possession of cocaine, tampering with evidence

Wanda M. Cannode, 28, of 101 N. Main St., Ridgeway, was charged with possession of cocaine and tampering with evidence related to a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon. Deputies of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office on patrol about 1:20 p.m. in the 5500 block of U.S. Route 68 observed a vehicle being operating by a suspended driver, Brady Higgins, 22, of Kenton, and initiated the stop.
Hardin County, OHNews Enterprise

Woman convicted of DUI, assault in wrong-way wreck

Nearly a year to the day since a Patriot Parkway crash that seriously injured a man, a Radcliff woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison late Thursday by a Hardin County jury. Yvette Maria Perez, 50, was driving south in a northbound lane May 17 on Patriot Parkway near...
Mercer County, OHWFMJ.com

Mercer County man convicted in teen's death

In a Mercer County Court Friday a man charged in connection with the death of a teenager is now convicted. Paul Bacorn, 30, was charged in connection with the death of 14-year-old Antonio Gonzalez, Jr. Bacorn was convicted of Murder of the First Degree punishable by a life sentence without...
Hardin County, OHwktn.com

One Person Sentenced Recently in Common Pleas Court

One person was sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to the document from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Jeremiah D. Leiber was placed on five years community control with conditions on one count of trespassing. One condition is that he must comply with and successfully complete all terms...
Mercer County, OHWFMJ.com

Teen charged as adult for Mercer juvenile detention stabbing

A 17-year-old boy has been charged as an adult for allegedly stabbing a fifteen-year-old fellow resident at a facility for juvenile offenders in Mercer County. The District Attorney's office has filed four charges against George Garzon-Lagos of Wilmington, Delaware, including aggravated assault and procuring a weapon while an inmate. He was charged as an adult "Due to the alarming details of this incident," according to a news release issued by state police.
Indiana StateDaily Standard

Indiana man gets 7+ years in prison

CELINA - A Muncie, Indiana, man arrested on Thanksgiving for grand theft and breaking and entering in connection with the theft of a utility vehicle from a local business was sentenced Tuesday to more than seven years in prison. Lee M. Peterson, 28, pleaded no contest in April to an...
Kentucky StateNews Enterprise

Police seek suspect after body found in Radcliff

Kentucky State Police and federal authorities have launched an investigation after a missing Chicago man was found dead near Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff earlier this month. KSP was contacted April 26 in regards to a missing Chicago man that had last been seen and heard from in the Hardin...
Saint Henry, OHLima News

Car show set for July 4 in St. Henry

ST. HENRY — The Firecracker Cruise In car show will be held rain or shine from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 4 on East Main Street in St. Henry. There is a $10 entry fee. Proceeds benefit the community picnic and help support the Cancer Association of Mercer County.
Celina, OHLima News

Woman jailed on arson charge following Celina fire

CELINA — A Mercer County woman was charged with aggravated arson and assault following a fire Thursday evening in Celina. According to Chief Doug Wolters of the Celina Fire Department, firefighters and Celina police responded shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday to a residential fire at 513 E. Anthony St. Upon their arrival firefighters observed smoke coming from under the eaves of the home and quickly determined that all occupants of the dwelling were safe.
Hardin County, OHwktn.com

Scammers Operating in Hardin County

Scammers have been noticed in Hardin County. According to information from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, they are going door-to-door and stating that they have extra materials and will seal your driveway. The scammers are driving a black pick-up truck with an Oklahoma license plate. DO NOT give them any...
Bellefontaine, OHwktn.com

Monday Accident Injures Bellefontaine Woman

A Bellefontaine woman was injured in a crash that occurred in the Village of Roundhead this past Monday morning. According to information from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, which was released Tuesday afternoon, Carla Good was driving south on State Route 117 when a car being operated by Melissa Richardson, also of Bellefontaine, pulled into her path while crossing 117 from State Route 235.
Hardin County, OHNews Enterprise

Ruling to alter state’s DUI arrests

The Kentucky Supreme Court in Common­wealth v. McCarthy determined a defendant now has a constitutionally protected right to refuse a blood test in suspected cases of DUI. With this ruling, which was published April 29, the Supreme Court has said that unlike a breath test, which drivers have impliedly consented to take as a condition of driving on public roadways, a blood test is more intrusive, Hardin County Attorney Jennifer Oldham said.
Mercer County, OHDaily Standard

The Daily Standard

The Zoning Commission of the village of Chickasaw, Ohio, will hold a public hearing on an application for a proposed variance on Monday May 17, 2021, at 8 p.m. at the Village hall. The application, submitted by Jerome Schwieterman requests a variance on the east side of Lot 127 of...
Radcliff, KYNews Enterprise

Freemans continue tradition of honoring law enforcement

One of the late John Freeman’s passions was honoring local law-enforcement officials for their hard work and dedication. One way he did that each year was through Res­pect for Law Day recognitions. “He loved this more than anything,” Margaret Freeman said of her husband, who died in 2018. Though Respect...
Celina, OHLima News

Trio arrested in Mercer County on drug-related charges

CELINA — Three people were arrested Tuesday on drug-related charges by the Mercer County Heroin Interdiction Team. Heather L Antonelli, 51, of Celina, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $75,000. Brian A Noggler, 48, of Celina, was arrested for possession...