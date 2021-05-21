Room for Another Receiver; Cardinals Sign Antoine Wesley

With the Cardinals ending their first week of on-field offseason work, another player has been added to the allowed 90-man roster: wide receiver Antoine Wesley.

The 6-foot-4, 206-pound Wesley played collegiately at Texas Tech and entered the league with the Ravens as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2019. He spent his rookie season on Baltimore’s practice squad and then signed a future contract with the Ravens for 2020.

However, on the third day of padded practices in training camp, Wesley suffered a shoulder injury. He was placed on reserve/injured Aug. 22 and missed the entire season.

At the start of the 2021 league year, the Ravens declined to make an exclusive-rights free-agent tender to Wesley.

While at Texas Tech, the 23-year-old Wesley played for then head coach Kliff Kingsbury and appeared in 29 games (12 starts). In 2018, he had 88 receptions for 1,410 yards and nine touchdowns and was named an All-America.

The crowded Cardinals wide-receiver room now includes 13 players with the addition of Wesley.

Returning veterans are DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk, Andy Isabella and KeeSean Johnson, which was supplemented by longtime Cincinnati Bengals pass-catcher A.J. Green.

The Cardinals selected Purdue receiver Rondale Moore in the second round of this year’s draft.

Three receivers spent time on the team’s practice squad in 2020: A.J. Richardson, JoJo Ward and Isaac Whitney.

Added as free agents this offseason were Rico Gafford, Krishawn Hogan and Andre Baccellia.

With OTAs beginning next week and workouts May 25-27, there remains no decision regarding the future of wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who remains an unsigned unrestricted free agent.