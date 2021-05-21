newsbreak-logo
Room for Another Receiver; Cardinals Sign Antoine Wesley

By Howard Balzer
All Cardinals
 4 days ago

With the Cardinals ending their first week of on-field offseason work, another player has been added to the allowed 90-man roster: wide receiver Antoine Wesley.

The 6-foot-4, 206-pound Wesley played collegiately at Texas Tech and entered the league with the Ravens as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2019. He spent his rookie season on Baltimore’s practice squad and then signed a future contract with the Ravens for 2020.

However, on the third day of padded practices in training camp, Wesley suffered a shoulder injury. He was placed on reserve/injured Aug. 22 and missed the entire season.

At the start of the 2021 league year, the Ravens declined to make an exclusive-rights free-agent tender to Wesley.

While at Texas Tech, the 23-year-old Wesley played for then head coach Kliff Kingsbury and appeared in 29 games (12 starts). In 2018, he had 88 receptions for 1,410 yards and nine touchdowns and was named an All-America.

The crowded Cardinals wide-receiver room now includes 13 players with the addition of Wesley.

Returning veterans are DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk, Andy Isabella and KeeSean Johnson, which was supplemented by longtime Cincinnati Bengals pass-catcher A.J. Green.

The Cardinals selected Purdue receiver Rondale Moore in the second round of this year’s draft.

Three receivers spent time on the team’s practice squad in 2020: A.J. Richardson, JoJo Ward and Isaac Whitney.

Added as free agents this offseason were Rico Gafford, Krishawn Hogan and Andre Baccellia.

With OTAs beginning next week and workouts May 25-27, there remains no decision regarding the future of wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who remains an unsigned unrestricted free agent.

ABOUT

AllCardinals is a FanNation Channel bringing you the latest news and analysis on the Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals have officially filled their 90-man roster. The team announced the signing of four undrafted free agents today:. Angeline got a nice pay day from his new team, earning a $30K signing bonus (via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle on Twitter). Meanwhile, Burns got a $25K signing bonus as part of his pact with Arizona (via Wilson).