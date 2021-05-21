newsbreak-logo
Primitive Teams Up With Nike SB For 'What The P-Rod?' Release

The Berrics Canteen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Rodriguez has a new tribute Nike SB Dunk Low (“What The Paul?”) coming out next week with a composite of colorways that pays homage to his ten years—and ten pro model shoes—with the company. Ahead of the release, Primitive put together some recent footage of the man to celebrate. The footage is astounding, especially when you consider that P-Rod underwent some gnarly muthafuckin’ knee surgery in 2018; he tore his MCL, ACL, and meniscus all at once. Legend.

theberrics.com
Person
Paul Rodriguez
#Nike Sb#Primitive#Nike Inc#Mcl#Acl#Run Gun#Colorways#Shoes#Legend#Homage#Meniscus#Batb Champ#Videos#Knee Surgery
