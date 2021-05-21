Primitive Teams Up With Nike SB For ‘What The P-Rod?’ Release

Professional skateboarder Paul Rodriguez has been at the forefront of team Nike SB since he officially joined the Swoosh as a teen. Ten signature shoes in and a variety of SB Dunks bearing his name, the one known as “P-Rod” will get the ultimate tribute in the ever-cherished “What The” treatment as Nike pulls in a variety of colors, patterns, and details to decorate the SB Dunk into a tribute in footwear form. Iconic details such as the “Mexican Blanket” and “Stash” are seen on the toe-boxes, but it doesn’t stop there; the elephant print from the J-Rods, the gradient Swoosh from the Playstations, the quilted lining, and the diamond tiling are just the surface of the full list of menu items that went into this neck-breaker.