UPDATE: A spokesperson for Meijer has given an updated statement to FOX 2, saying that it will adhere to its previous policy of requiring masks for all shoppers. After Michigan's policy on masks was announced it would be lifted effective at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, many stores will now determine if they will follow the MDHSS policy on masks or still ask their customers to wear them. FOX 2 mistakenly reported that the Meijer would follow MDHHS guidance and no longer require masks for all shoppers. However, shortly after that report, Meijer sent a statement that it would stick to its original mask policy.