newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Ikea recalls dishes due to burn risk

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cph5G_0a7P5fvh00

Officials with Ikea have issued recalls for two styles of dishes sold by the Swedish furniture giant amid reports of the dishes breaking and causing burn injuries.

Company officials announced a voluntary recall of bowls, plates and mugs sold as part of the HEROISK and TALRIKA lines. The items under recall were identified as having the supplier number “23348,” “Made in Taiwan” and “PLA” molded onto the bottom of the dishes. The HEROISK bowls, plates and mugs were sold in two-packs while the TALRIKA dishes were sold in four-packs.

The dishes are made from renewable PLA, or polylactic acid, material, officials said. They were sold online and in stores from August 2019 to May 2021. About 148,000 are being recalled in the U.S., according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

“The bowls, plates, and mugs can become brittle and break, causing hot food or liquid to leak out, posing a burn hazard,” Ikea officials said in a recall notice.

According to the CPSC, Ikea officials have gotten 123 reports of the dishes breaking worldwide, including four which resulted in injuries and two which required medical attention. Authorities said one incident, which didn’t cause injury, has been reported in the U.S.

People who bought the dishes in question were urged to stop using the items and to return them to Ikea, where officials said full refunds will be given to customers. Proof of purchase was not required.

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
541K+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Business
Orlando, FL
Health
Local
Florida Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Food#Food Safety#Voluntary Recall#Swedish#Heroisk#Talrika#Cpsc#Ikea Officials#Dishes#Plates#Polylactic Acid#Mugs#Burn Injuries#Customers#Product Safety#Material#Two Packs#Four Packs#Renewable Pla#Taiwan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
IKEA
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
WDBO

Peloton plans to build first US factory in Ohio, add 2K jobs

Peloton plans to spend about $400 million to build its first U.S. factory in Ohio. The exercise equipment maker said Monday that the Peloton Output Park will make the Peloton Bike, Bike+ and Peloton Tread starting in 2023. It will have more than 200 acres and more than 1 million square feet of manufacturing, office and amenities space.
Orlando, FLPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

Theme parks no longer requiring face masks outdoors

Florida‘s major theme parks are adjusting their face mask policies after the federal government loosened its recommendations as more people get vaccinated for the coronavirus. Visitors to Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort were allowed Saturday to remove their masks when they are outdoors except when they are on...
Orlando, FLromper.com

Disney World No Longer Require Masks Outdoors

If you’re planning to vacation to Disney World this summer, you and your family don’t need to mask up to enjoy all things Mickey Mouse. When you’re outdoors, that is. Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida no longer requires park goers to wear masks outside. As of May 15, masks...
Orange County, FLknightnews.com

Publix no longer requiring masks for fully vaccinated shoppers

Publix announced it will no longer require customers to wear masks if they’re fully vaccinated starting Saturday. The announcement comes as new guidance was issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Friday’s decision by Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings to lift the outdoor mask requirement. According to...
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Tower of Terror Takes Next Step in Returning to Normal Operations

As Disney World continues to modify protocols as they stay in line with the CDC recommendations and state/county guidelines, Guests visiting the Orlando theme parks are beginning to see a return to normal. For example, Guests no longer have to wear a face mask while outdoors and walking around the...
Orange County, FLallears.net

BREAKING: Temperature Checks Have Been Removed Early from Disney World

The wind of change has blown into Disney World, and this week has brought BIG news!. Now that the COVID-19 vaccine has become available to all adults, while also currently in the process of being administered to those under 16, health and safety regulations are receiving modifications. Disney World itself has relaxed some mask guidelines, where guests are no longer required to wear masks in outdoor locations.
Orlando, FLlaughingplace.com

Universal Orlando No Longer Requiring Guests to Wear Face Coverings Outdoors

After the CDC announced yesterday that vaccinated individuals would no longer need to wear masks, Universal Orlando became one of the first major theme parks to announce a change to their face covering policy. The Universal Orlando website now offers the following guidelines regarding face coverings:. Face coverings are not...
Orlando, FLFOXBusiness

Walt Disney World eases mask requirements for guests

Visitors to the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, won't be required to wear masks in outdoor areas beginning Saturday. The policy change follows a relaxing of rules in Orange County. The news was reported in a Disney-related BlogMickey post. Guests will still be required to wear face masks...
Orlando, FLpiratesandprincesses.net

Universal Orlando Removes Outdoor Mask Mandates

Now that Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has announced that the county will no longer be mandating masks outdoors, Universal Orlando has just changed the policy on their website as well. Universal Orlando Mask Rules. The rules now state that face coverings will not be mandatory while outdoors. However, they...
Florida Stateallears.net

NEWS: Face Masks No Long Required Outdoors in Florida’s Orange County

Recently, Orange County shared its phased approach for loosening physical distancing and face mask mandates as more county residents receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Once the county achieved a 50% vaccination rate (with county residents above the age of 16 receiving at least one dose of the vaccine), they would then enter Phase 2.