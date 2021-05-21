Which edition of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart should you buy?

Valve’s Steam Link (Free) for iOS and Android has been updated regularly since it launched with new features like improved mouse and keyboard support, better controller functionality, and more. The last few updates on iOS and iPadOS brought in support for full keyboard and mouse gameplay, rumble on iOS 14 for Xbox One and the PS4 controllers, and more. Ever since iOS 14.5 added support for the PS5 DualSense and Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller, I’ve been waiting to see how soon support for the new controllers is added into the remote play and streaming apps. Sony recently updated the PS Remote Play app with PS5 DualSense controller support. Today’s Steam Link update adds PS5 DualSense controller support on iOS and iPadOS. I’ve tried it for about 20 mins right now and it works great. It even detects and displays the correct PS5 button prompts in supported games like Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster as shown below in an early game screenshot I tested with: